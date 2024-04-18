United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $212.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.68. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $239.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.