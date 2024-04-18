Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.98. 17,873,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,172,430. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.47 billion, a PE ratio of 296.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

