Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,162.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 17,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,137.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

IJR traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $102.99. The company had a trading volume of 481,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,262. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

