Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 71,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,859. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.42. 97,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,650. The firm has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.