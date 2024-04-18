Sapphire Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $1,954.73 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.83 or 0.04813574 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00054816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00019740 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,719,287,603 coins and its circulating supply is 1,698,705,380 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.