Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.99

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 57760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.92.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.