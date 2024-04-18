Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,515. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.20. The company has a market cap of $372.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

