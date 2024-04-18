Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $85,637,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,619,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

