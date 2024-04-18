VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,234,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,604 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up 3.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.05% of VeriSign worth $1,078,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 72,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 41.4% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 59.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in VeriSign by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $122,017.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $122,017.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,864. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRSN traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $182.56. 231,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.06. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.57 and a 12 month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

