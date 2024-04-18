Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Purchases 85,500 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 26.4% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owned 0.17% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $37,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 37,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

TIP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

