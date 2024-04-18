Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for 2.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 311,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 146,094 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 72,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.53. 996,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,691. The stock has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

