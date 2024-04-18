50,857 Shares in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned 2.68% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 168,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 74,781 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 296,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA COM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,269. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $31.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

