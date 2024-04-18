WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.77. 667,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,690. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

