19,588 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,661 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in EQT by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. 1,669,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,311. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.