5,175 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.91. 234,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,565. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.27 and a 200 day moving average of $233.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.