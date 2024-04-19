59,696 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,172,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 9.2% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.64. The company had a trading volume of 416,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,537. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average of $169.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

