AIA Group Ltd Raises Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 39.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $592,806. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company's stock.

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

