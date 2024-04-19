Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.2%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.36 and last traded at $68.77. Approximately 3,377,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 18,073,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $174.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.