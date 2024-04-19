First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading 10.3% Higher

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 243,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 818,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.
Get Our Latest Report on First Mining Gold
First Mining Gold Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,750. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Mining Gold
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.