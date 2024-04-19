Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $372.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.60. The company has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

