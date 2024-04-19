Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Conagra Brands, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conagra Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAG. Citigroup increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

