Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $551,000 in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 23.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,889,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 355,950 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 531,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 202,632 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1,044.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 197,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 180,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,022,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $32,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

