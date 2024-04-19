Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,590 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. PGT Innovations makes up 2.4% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGTI remained flat at $41.99 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

