Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $111.08 and last traded at $111.90. 2,492,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,010,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average is $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $204.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

