Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 16.7% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $103.54 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

