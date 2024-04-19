Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Down 5.2%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.55. 922,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,501,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.16.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 169,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,910 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,793,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $19,328,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

