Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.38. 568,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.