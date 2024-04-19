Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $499.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.64 and its 200-day moving average is $478.14. The company has a market cap of $427.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

