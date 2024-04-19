Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.52 on Monday. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

