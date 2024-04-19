Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.52 on Monday. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Key Tronic
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.