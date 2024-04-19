BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Position Decreased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,755,000 after buying an additional 189,527 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,183,000 after buying an additional 99,663 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $8,715,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 63,067 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYT opened at $9.44 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $9.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

