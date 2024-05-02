Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Raised by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.39. 62,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,795. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.