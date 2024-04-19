HTLF Bank Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 661,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,484,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 4.1% of HTLF Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HTLF Bank owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock remained flat at $52.54 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,582 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

