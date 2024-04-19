HTLF Bank Makes New $11.40 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of HTLF Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. HTLF Bank owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

VBK traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.40. 201,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

