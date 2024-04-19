Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,732 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.17. 896,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,761,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

