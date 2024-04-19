Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VYM opened at $115.86 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

