Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$195.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$191.00 to C$195.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Veritas Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$183.00.

CNR stock opened at C$175.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$175.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$164.67. The company has a market cap of C$112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

