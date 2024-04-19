Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHCI opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

