Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $2,319,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 148,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $892,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $892,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $35,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,379 shares of company stock worth $9,493,042 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 200,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,975. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFH. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

