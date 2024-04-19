Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 661 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,418,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,319 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,961.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 893,723 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,391,000 after acquiring an additional 842,838 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,251,000 after acquiring an additional 518,271 shares during the period.

VNQI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,078. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

