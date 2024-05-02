4,705 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

ARKK opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

