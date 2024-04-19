Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 961 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.30. 538,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,084. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

