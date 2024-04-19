Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 421.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

