Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $26.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,232.17. The company had a trading volume of 996,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,205. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,306.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $571.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.