Financial Symmetry Inc Purchases New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. International Business Machines comprises 0.3% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.78. The stock had a trading volume of 792,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,373. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

