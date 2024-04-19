Davidson Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,051,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451,172. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.