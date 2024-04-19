Davidson Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 5,450 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.53. 816,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,916. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.28.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

