Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Shares Up 3.8%

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.38. 165,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 291,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LEV

Lion Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of C$305.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.23.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of C$82.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.