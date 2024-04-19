Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Shares Up 3.8%

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.38. 165,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 291,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Lion Electric Stock Performance
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of C$82.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
