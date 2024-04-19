dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $29.84 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001476 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $29.84 million and approximately $35,397.58 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00124922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011620 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,916,314 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.95653646 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $30,409.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

