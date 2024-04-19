Conflux (CFX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $933.88 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $933.88 million and $68.74 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,410.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.89 or 0.00739777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00124922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00040255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00177087 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00102105 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,991,558,507 coins and its circulating supply is 3,941,586,378 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,991,476,674.47 with 3,941,476,660.72 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22227943 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $55,828,049.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

