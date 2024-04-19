Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,857,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 861% from the previous session’s volume of 297,176 shares.The stock last traded at $28.58 and had previously closed at $28.40.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1,015.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.